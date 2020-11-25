Menu

Virtual
Nov 25 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Overeaters Anonymous

Where
Zoom Meetings - N/A, N/A, N/A View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-11-2020 19:00 25-11-2020 20:00 America/Toronto Overeaters Anonymous

Is your life a constant struggle with food, shape, and weight? There is a way out: OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. No dues, no fees. Not a diet club. Visit oaregina.com to find out more about OA and get the information to join our Zoom meetings on Wednesdays 7:00 to 8:00 pm and/or Sunday 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Full details 

 Vivian R (on behalf of Overeaters Anonymous) Publicinfo.reginaintergroup@gmail.com
Ages
All ages
Website
https://oaregina.com/
Contact
Publicinfo.reginaintergroup@gmail.com 306-533-1218 (Vivian R (on behalf of Overeaters Anonymous))

Is your life a constant struggle with food, shape, and weight? There is a way out: OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. No dues, no fees. Not a diet club. Visit oaregina.com to find out more about OA and get the information to join our Zoom meetings on Wednesdays 7:00 to 8:00 pm and/or Sunday 2:00 to 3:00 pm.