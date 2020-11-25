Overeaters Anonymous
Is your life a constant struggle with food, shape, and weight? There is a way out: OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. No dues, no fees. Not a diet club. Visit oaregina.com to find out more about OA and get the information to join our Zoom meetings on Wednesdays 7:00 to 8:00 pm and/or Sunday 2:00 to 3:00 pm.
- All ages
- https://oaregina.com/
- Publicinfo.reginaintergroup@gmail.com 306-533-1218 (Vivian R (on behalf of Overeaters Anonymous))
Is your life a constant struggle with food, shape, and weight? There is a way out: OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. No dues, no fees. Not a diet club. Visit oaregina.com to find out more about OA and get the information to join our Zoom meetings on Wednesdays 7:00 to 8:00 pm and/or Sunday 2:00 to 3:00 pm.