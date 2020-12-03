Jim Beam Presents Live From Inside: Colin James

On December 3, 2020 the famous Commodore Ballroom celebrates its 90th birthday. To kick off a year of festivities, Colin James returns to the venue for the 33rd time with two live virtual performances as part of the Jim Beam Bourbon Presents Live From Inside series.

Tickets for both livestream performances are on sale now at www.livefrominside.ca with a portion of ticket sales benefiting the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Show times listed below.

Colin James has a long and affectionate history with the Commodore with 32 performances on the stage already under his belt. Having first performed at the venue in 1986, Colin remains one of the Commodore’s most prolific multi-night performers including five back-to-back nights in 1988, four nights in 1991, and three nights of sold out shows in 2012.

“The Commodore Ballroom is simply one of the best live music venues in North America, bar none,” said Colin James. “Places like this are increasingly rare and an irreplaceable part of any city’s entertainment history. It has been the Vancouver choice for established and breaking bands for years, and has played a huge role throughout my career. I am so profoundly happy that my star on the B.C. Walk of Fame is only steps from its iconic doors! I can’t wait to play there again soon, and I hope to “virtually” see you there!”

Preparing to release his 20th studio album in 2021, Colin signed his first record deal in 1988. It wasn’t until 2016’s Blue Highways that James found himself on a blues chart: the album spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Roots Music Report’s Blues Chart. It also landed him one of his biggest hits: “Riding in the Moonlight,” a Willie Dixon song that James once covered when busking in the streets and subways of Toronto and Montreal, landed on a Spotify playlist and garnered millions of streams.

Since opening its doors in 1930, the Commodore Ballroom has been synonymous with entertainment and nightlife in Vancouver. Throughout the decades, the Commodore has held a special place in the hearts of the fans that visited it, the artists that have performed at it, and the staff and crews that have worked at it. 2020/2021 will celebrate and showcase the history and luster of what makes this venue truly magical. More details on upcoming events and celebrations to be announced throughout the year.

Jim Beam Bourbon Presents Live from Inside features incredible performances broadcast live from acclaimed music venues across Canada. Viewers enjoy a full concert experiences including multi-camera performances with crisp visuals, concert quality audio, and interaction with fans around the globe. Fans are able to purchase tickets, register for access, and then stream live performances in high definition from the comfort of their homes or on the go.