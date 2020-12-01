Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund 43rd annual Pledge Day
Tuesday, December 1 | 5:30am-6pm on 980 CKNW | Donate by phone 604-280-9898 or online CKNWKidsFund.com
- cknwkidsfund@corusent.com 604-280-9898 (CKNW Kids' Fund)
Tuesday, December 1 | 5:30am-6pm
Virtual and on 980 CKNW
December 1st is the CKNW Kids’ Fund 43rd Annual Pledge Day and for the first time ever, it’s happening virtually!
Although we can’t be there in person the CKNW Kids’ Fund still welcomes you to their largest fundraiser of the year.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Tune-in and donate today at CKNWKidsFund.com