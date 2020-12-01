Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Dec 1 2:30 AM - 9:00 PM

Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund 43rd annual Pledge Day

Where
on 980 CKNW / Virtual - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-12-2020 02:30 01-12-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund 43rd annual Pledge Day

Tuesday, December 1 | 5:30am-6pm on 980 CKNW | Donate by phone 604-280-9898 or online CKNWKidsFund.com | Full details 

 on 980 CKNW / Virtual - BC CKNW Kids' Fund cknwkidsfund@corusent.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.cknwkidsfund.com/events
Contact
cknwkidsfund@corusent.com 604-280-9898 (CKNW Kids' Fund)
Tuesday, December 1 | 5:30am-6pm December 1st is the 43rd Annual Pledge Day and for the first time ever, it's happening virtually! Although we can't be there in person the CKNW Kids' Fund still welcomes you to their largest fundraiser of the year. Proudly supported by Global BC. Tune-in and donate today at CKNWKidsFund.com.
Tuesday, December 1 | 5:30am-6pm December 1st is the 43rd Annual Pledge Day and for the first time ever, it's happening virtually! Although we can't be there in person the CKNW Kids' Fund still welcomes you to their largest fundraiser of the year. Proudly supported by Global BC. Tune-in and donate today at CKNWKidsFund.com.

Tuesday, December 1 | 5:30am-6pm
Virtual and on 980 CKNW

December 1st is the CKNW Kids’ Fund 43rd Annual Pledge Day and for the first time ever, it’s happening virtually!

Although we can’t be there in person the CKNW Kids’ Fund still welcomes you to their largest fundraiser of the year.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Tune-in and donate today at CKNWKidsFund.com