Other
Nov 1 - Dec 31 1:00 AM

Lark Angels Foundation-Loonie Toonie Fundraiser

Where
On-Line FB, Linkedin, web page - 13737 - 96 Avenue, Suite 1500, Surrey BC, BC View Map
When
Ages
All not sure if Global does this but with covid fundraising is so difficult.
Website
https://larkangelsfoundation.org/
Contact
larkangelsfoundation@gmail.com 7788793803 (Janet Isherwood, Director COO)
Calling All Seniors Join us in our mission to provide sensory support to our seniors with Dementia. Make a change by saving change Every loonie-toonie counts All proceeds go directly towards the building of new sensory rooms.
