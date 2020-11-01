Lark Angels Foundation-Loonie Toonie Fundraiser
- When
-
Add to Calendar 01-11-2020 01:00 31-12-2020 01:00 America/Toronto Lark Angels Foundation-Loonie Toonie Fundraiser
Calling All Seniors Join us in our mission to provide sensory support to our seniors with Dementia. Make a change by saving change Every loonie-toonie counts All proceeds go directly towards the building of new sensory rooms Full detailsOn-Line FB, Linkedin, web page - 13737 - 96 Avenue, Suite 1500, Surrey BC, BC Janet Isherwood, Director COO larkangelsfoundation@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All not sure if Global does this but with covid fundraising is so difficult.
- Contact
- larkangelsfoundation@gmail.com 7788793803 (Janet Isherwood, Director COO)
Calling All Seniors Join us in our mission to provide sensory support to our seniors with Dementia. Make a change by saving change Every loonie-toonie counts All proceeds go directly towards the building of new sensory rooms