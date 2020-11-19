Menu

Virtual
Nov 19 6:00 PM

Global BC sponsors St. Paul’s Lights of Hope at Home

Where
Virtual - BC View Map
When
Thursday, November 19 | Virtual | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
http://lightsofhope.helpstpauls.com
Contact
spfoundation@providencehealth.bc.ca 604-682-8206 (St. Paul’s Foundation)
Thursday, November 19 Join St. Paul’s Foundation’s Lights of Hope. On the evening of November 19, join community members online as they tune in virtually to experience the Lights of Hope display switch on for the first time in 2020. Tune in and hear voices of choirs singing Christmas carols, and celebrate Lights of Hope at Home! Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Details at LightsofHope.com.
