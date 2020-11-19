Global BC sponsors St. Paul’s Lights of Hope at Home
- Where
- Virtual - BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-11-2020 18:00 19-11-2020 18:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors St. Paul’s Lights of Hope at Home
Thursday, November 19 | Virtual | Full detailsVirtual - BC St. Paul’s Foundation spfoundation@providencehealth.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- spfoundation@providencehealth.bc.ca 604-682-8206 (St. Paul’s Foundation)
Thursday, November 19
Join St. Paul’s Foundation’s Lights of Hope.
On the evening of November 19, join community members online as they tune in virtually to experience the Lights of Hope display switch on for the first time in 2020.
Tune in and hear voices of choirs singing Christmas carols, and celebrate Lights of Hope at Home!
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at LightsofHope.com