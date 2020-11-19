630 CHED supports: Kidney Foundation Cash for Christmas

The Kidney Foundation is excited to announce the Cash for Christmas, one day 50/50, happening on November 19 from 12am-10pm! Proceeds from the 50/50 will be in support of the kidney and transplant patients in Alberta!

Get your tickets HERE for a chance to win up to $1,000,000!

AGLC RULES AND REGULATIONS | License Number: 564510

The Cash for Christmas online 50/50 is a one-day 50/50 with ticket sales on November 19, 2020, from 12:00 am to 10:00 pm MST.

The winner of the Cash for Christmas online 50/50 can win 50% of ticket sales up to $1,000,000, but the total prize is based on the number of tickets sold.

Ticket purchasers must be 18 years of age or older to purchase a ticket and tickets may only be purchased or sold in Alberta.

Tickets available for sale are:

1 ticket for $5 (5,000 printed)

60 tickets for $20 (600,000 printed)

200 tickets for $50 (4,000,000 printed)

500 tickets for $100 (3,875,000 printed)

No refunds are available.

If more than one name is on the winning ticket stub, the prize will be awarded to the name of the individual that is listed first. The licensee, Stride Management and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis are not responsible for resolving any disputes which may arise from the different individuals.

Employees, Board Members and volunteers of the Kidney Foundation, their family and friends are eligible to purchase tickets. Staff of Stride Management and their immediate family members are prohibited from purchasing tickets.

The winning ticket will be drawn on November 19, 2020 at 11:00 pm MST by Random Number Generator (RNG) at STRIDE Management Corp. at 3950 12 Street NE Calgary, AB T2E 8H9.

The winner will be notified by The Kidney Foundation Northern Alberta and The Territories Branch. The prize must be claimed within 30 days of receiving notification of holding the winning ticket. If the prize is not claimed within 30 days of notification or the winner cannot be reached in 30 days, The Kidney Foundation Northern Alberta and The Territories Branch will redraw a ticket.

The redrawn winner will be notified by The Kidney Foundation Northern Alberta and The Territories Branch. The prize must be claimed within 30 days of receiving notification of holding the winning ticket. If the prize is not claimed within 30 days of notification or the winner cannot be reached in 30 days, The Kidney Foundation Northern Alberta and The Territories Branch will retain all proceeds with AGLC approval.

The prize payment will be in the form of a cheque.

The name of the winner will be published on and as well as on The Kidney Foundation Northern Alberta and The Territories social media platforms and E-Newsletter.

This will be held in conjunction with our Kidney ‘Make Believe’ Gala.

Contact information for Office Manager at Kidney Foundation office is T: 780-451-6900 x 229 or Tollfree: 1-800-461-9063 x 229