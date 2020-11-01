Vancouver Art Show & Sale

The Vancouver Art Guild’s Annual Show and Sale will run from November 1- 15. The public is invited to view original works of art by more than 30 very talented local artists. Featured will be abstracts, landscapes, and still life using a wide variety of media including oils, acrylics, watercolour, and mixed media. With such a breadth of subjects, sizes, and media; there is typically something for everyone. Due to social distancing, this year, the show will be featured on-line at www.vancouverartguild.com.