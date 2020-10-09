What if your next virtual get-together was about more than staying connected – what if it could help do good in low-income communities? The Big Social, a national fundraising campaign by Community Food Centres Canada, is back for a second year.

From October 9 to 25, thousands of Canadians will connect, in-person or online, to share food and raise money for healthy food programs that support people living on low incomes.

It’s easy to join. People sign up to host a meal at www.bigsocial.ca. Hosts set a fundraising goal, invite their guests, and ask them to make a donation to Community Food Centres Canada. The money they raise supports community members to eat well, cook healthy, connect with their communities, and take action on the issues that affect their lives. Community Food Centres Canada partners in the Maritimes are The North Grove Community Food Centre in Dartmouth and Natoaganeg Community Food Centre in Eel Ground First Nation, NB.

Food insecurity was already an urgent problem before COVID-19, with 1 in 8 Canadians struggling to put food on the table. Since the pandemic, that number has risen to 1 in 7. With an uncertain economic recovery, the number of people who need help with food will only continue to grow.

To register to host an event or find out more about The Big Social, visit bigsocial.ca.