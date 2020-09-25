Halifax Oktoberfest 2020

Let out your lederhosen and dust off your dirndl Halifax! Oktoberfest is back! Garrison Brewing Company is excited to announce that this year they’re partnering with the Stubborn Goat Beer Garden for 10 days of (COVID responsible) traditional German-style fun. The celebration kicks off on September 25th when we deck out the Stubborn Goat Beer Garden in fun Oktoberfest decor.

FOOD: The team at the Goat is working hard on their menu bringing you the most authentic food this side of Munich.

MUSIC: The Swell Guys Oompah band will be returning for their afternoon performances on Saturday, September 26 and October 3, with dancing in your seats only!

BEER: Make sure you come out and grab your LIMITED EDITION stein, awesome food and Prosit a few Garrison Beers!