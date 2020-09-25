Let's Do Lunch! United Way 70th Annual Campaign Kick-Off & AGM We'd love for you to join us for a fun and inspiring "virtual lunch", presented by BMO, to launch our 70th Anniversary Annual Fall Fundraising Campaign in support of community programs across the Southern Interior of BC. From Revelstoke to Osoyoos and from Nakusp to Princeton, United Way invests in over 90 local programs which help over 75,000 vulnerable people including kids, youth, individuals, families and seniors. Let's enjoy a great takeout lunch courtesy of Browns Social House or Relvas Catering "Nourish a Family" Program, and kick off the 2020/21 Campaign together, sharing impactful stories, the power of partnership, and our shared vision for stronger, healthier communities. Reserve a "table" for your team? Just like gathering together in person, you can support the United Way 70th Anniversary Campaign by buying a "virtual table" for 10 staff or friends. Join as a team just before the event or stay a little after, for your own private campaign Kick-Off too! Buy a corporate table and be entered into a prize draw for a special gift for your team too Enjoy Lunch with Benefits! Browns Social House in Kelowna has a special deal for all attendees of the United Way Campaign Kickoff Virtual Lunch. Enjoy 15% off your total bill (both food and drink), when you use the code UNITED15 and order online at https://browns.xdineapp.com. Your code will be valid from September 24-28. This is only valid for pick up at the Kelowna location. In addition ALL holders of Community Champion or Inviting a Crowd tickets will be entered into our prize draw for a $50 Browns Social House Gift Certificate! Let's get social and kick the United Way Fall Fundraiser off in style! Huge thanks to our awesome community partners for this event! BMO Coast Capri Hotel Browns Social House Kelowna.