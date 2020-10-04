Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Oct 4 6:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-10-2020 06:00 04-10-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

Sunday, October 4 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Jill McClurg Jill.Mcclurg@cancer.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://support.cancer.ca/site/SPageServer/?NONCE_TOKEN=F09BDEAD7F5358B5D57CFF4660DACED5&pagename=RFTC_NW_home
Contact
Jill.Mcclurg@cancer.ca 604-825-8698 (Jill McClurg)
Sunday, October 4 Support the Canadian Cancer Society’s virtual CIBC Run for the Cure. On October 4, join Canadians from across the country as they join the one-of-a-kind online experience to be a force for life in the face of breast cancer. Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW. Details at RunForTheCure.com.
Sunday, October 4 Support the Canadian Cancer Society’s virtual CIBC Run for the Cure. On October 4, join Canadians from across the country as they join the one-of-a-kind online experience to be a force for life in the face of breast cancer. Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW. Details at RunForTheCure.com.

Sunday, October 4

Support the Canadian Cancer Society’s virtual CIBC Run for the Cure.

On October 4, join Canadians from across the country as they join the one-of-a-kind online experience to be a force for life in the face of breast cancer.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at RunForTheCure.com