Global Edmonton supports Jubilations Dinner Theatre’s Pitched Perfect Golden Girls
- Where
- Jubilations Dinner Theatre - 2061, 8882 170 Street, West Edmonton Mall Level Two, Phase 1, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
- When
-
- $ Price
- $65.95 - $75.95 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- All Ages
- Website
- https://jubilations.ca/
Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Pitched Perfect Golden Girls, the ladies of the Maple Oaks Seniors home may have missed out on their college years, but thanks to a loophole in the Collegiate Singing Group Competition’s eligibility guidelines…it may not be too late!
Global Edmonton is pleased to support Pitched Perfect Golden Girls, September 5 – November 1 at the Jubilations Dinner Theatre at West Edmonton Mall, Level Two, Phase 1.
Come and watch these Golden Girls show the college chicks how it’s done!
Tickets are available at Jubilations.ca