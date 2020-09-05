Global Edmonton supports Jubilations Dinner Theatre’s Pitched Perfect Golden Girls

Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Pitched Perfect Golden Girls, the ladies of the Maple Oaks Seniors home may have missed out on their college years, but thanks to a loophole in the Collegiate Singing Group Competition’s eligibility guidelines…it may not be too late!

Global Edmonton is pleased to support Pitched Perfect Golden Girls, September 5 – November 1 at the Jubilations Dinner Theatre at West Edmonton Mall, Level Two, Phase 1.

Come and watch these Golden Girls show the college chicks how it’s done!

Tickets are available at Jubilations.ca