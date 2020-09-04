Because I Have a Voice: Hip Hop for Mental Health Concert

Because I Have A Voice: Hip Hop For Mental Health featuring local artists – Classified, Quake Matthews, O’Sound, Jody Upshaw, Wren Kelly, Maje, Megan Reed and spoken word poet El Jones. These talented young people will take the stage on September 4th with hosts DJ Iv and Pat Stay for not one, but TWO separate concerts to raise awareness and eliminate stigma around mental health. The events, taking place at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, will be free, and accessible drive-in style concerts with limited seating for those without access to a vehicle. Tickets available here.

Accessibility measures provided include: ASL from the stage for the entire event, CART services provided on-screen onstage and also on the live stream (link to be provided soon). Accessible, washrooms will be made available on-site and also indoors at Alderney Landing. First-aid and trauma informed support will be available throughout the duration of both events.