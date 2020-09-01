680 CJOB is proud to support the 2020 Bladder Cancer Canada Virtual Awareness Walk September 1st through 30th.

This year, support starts at home for the 12,000 Canadians

who will be diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Register for the 11th annual BCC Awareness Walk – Virtual Walk From Home edition!

For the past eleven years, our bladder cancer community has united each September to walk together to make a powerful impact on bladder cancer awareness, research and patient support. This year, support starts at home. While we aren’t holding in-person walks in 2020, please donate or register for this year’s virtual Walk From Home event.

Visit our How to Participate page for ideas on how to get involved virtually, and for tools and tips on how to start your fundraising. Your support will drive breakthroughs to revolutionize bladder cancer care in the 21st century and improve health outcomes for bladder cancer patients across Canada.

Register or Donate today!

Reminder – returning participants must register each year to confirm participation.

Download and print a BCC Awareness Walk Pledge Sheet to track your cash and cheque donations

Share your walk pictures and videos for our Gallery page! Post them to your social media with the hashtag #BCCWalk or email them to walk@bladdercancercanada.org.

Visit the Winnipeg Walk Facebook Page to get connected and cheer each other on!

Please check back regularly as we continue to update this page with exciting, new features!

NEED HELP? Contact us: walk@bladdercancercanada.org | 1-866-674-8889

Donate Now