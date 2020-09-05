630 CHED supports: Pitched Perfect Golden Girls

Jubilations Dinner Theatre is excited to welcome you back for a safe evening a laughter, dancing, music and food, with their latest show: Pitched Perfect Golden Girls!

About the show:

The ladies of the Maple Oaks Seniors home may have missed out on their college years, but thanks to a loophole in the Collegiate Singing Group Competition’s eligibility guidelines… it may not be too late!

Come and watch these Golden Girls show the college chicks how it’s done!

The show runs September 5 to November 1, 2020. Reserve your spot today at jubilations.ca!