Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Sep 1 - Sep 30 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk

Where
Virtual Event - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-09-2020 00:00 30-09-2020 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk

Canadians facing bladder cancer always need our support Join the virtual movement this September. Register and start fundraising today! Full details 

 Virtual Event - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://bccwalk.ca

The Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk is traditionally held every September in parks across Canada, as thousands come together to create awareness for bladder cancer. As a result of COVID-19, the organization has decided to move to a “virtual” walk to protect the health and safety of their bladder cancer community. Participants are encouraged to register to start fundraising now, then walk anytime or anywhere during the month of September.

Visit www.bccwalk.ca for more information, or to get started today.