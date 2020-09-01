Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk
The Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk is traditionally held every September in parks across Canada, as thousands come together to create awareness for bladder cancer. As a result of COVID-19, the organization has decided to move to a “virtual” walk to protect the health and safety of their bladder cancer community. Participants are encouraged to register to start fundraising now, then walk anytime or anywhere during the month of September.
Visit www.bccwalk.ca for more information, or to get started today.