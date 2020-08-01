Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Kaleido 2020 On Tour

Arts on the Ave and Kaleido are pleased to present Kaleido 2020 On Tour: Here Comes the Sun!

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Kaleido and they’re celebrating with surprises all summer long. Wander the Alberta Avenue District to find art installations, chalk art, The Front Porch Series, and mystery buskers. Follow the Kaleido website in the coming weeks for Kaleido-ing DIYs and behind the scene glimpses.

