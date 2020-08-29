Other
Aug 29 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Code Ninjas Centre Debuts in Regina

Where
Code Ninjas Arcola - 176 University Park Dr, Regina, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-08-2020 12:00 29-08-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Code Ninjas Centre Debuts in Regina

Code Ninjas is coming to Regina! Please join owner Krista Monkhouse at the grand opening where there will be refreshments, demo STEM stations for children to try, and draws for amazing prizes! To ensure the utmost safety of valued guests and staff, social distancing guidelines will be met, and masks will be required for attendees… Full details 

 Code Ninjas Arcola - 176 University Park Dr, Regina, Saskatchewan Sarah Thompson sarah@fishmancanada.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.codeninjas.com/locations/arcola-east-sk-ca
Contact
sarah@fishmancanada.com (Sarah Thompson)

Code Ninjas is coming to Regina! Please join owner Krista Monkhouse at the grand opening where there will be refreshments, demo STEM stations for children to try, and draws for amazing prizes! To ensure the utmost safety of valued guests and staff, social distancing guidelines will be met, and masks will be required for attendees aged 9+ and recommended for those under the age of 9.