Parker Street Food & Furniture Back to School Supply Drive

Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank has been on the front lines serving and supporting the community during the pandemic. This month Parker Street’s support continues with the addition of providing school supplies to low income families.

Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank are asking for financial donations or donations of new school supplies for our Back to School program. Your donation will ensure that less fortunate students can start the school year off on the right foot. Financial donations can be made online at http://www.parkerstreet.org or by telephone at 902-425-2125 ext 202. Donations of new school supplies and small bottles of hand sanitizers can be dropped off at 2415 Maynard Street.

The deadline for dropping off donations of school supplies is August 21, which will give Parker Street’s volunteers the time to fill the backpacks.