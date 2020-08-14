Due to COVID-19, the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation’s annual Golf Classic has been moved online to the DGH Golf E-vent, featuring a 50/50 lottery and online auction.

For 31 years, the DGH Golf Classic has been a popular tournament, selling out most years. While it is unusual to not meet in person for such a long-standing event, DGH is thrilled to be able to welcome the entire community to be part of this online fundraiser!

From the comfort of your own home, you can show your support by purchasing 50/50 tickets or bidding on an auction item. Community members can purchase 50/50 tickets at http://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/dghf.

Online auction link will be available in late August. The deadline for both the 50/50 and auction is September 13. More details on the event can be found at http://www.dghfoundation.ca/golf-e-vent.

You are invited to help DGH reach their goal of raising more than $80,000 for the hospital, its patients and healthcare team. Funds raised will support priorities, such as the COVID-19 Response Fund and equipment for the Diagnostic Imaging Department. Every ticket purchased helps ensure that the Dartmouth General Hospital continues to provide the highest standard of care for our community.