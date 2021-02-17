Global Edmonton supports: Junior Achievement Alberta Business Hall of Fame

Each year, senior business leaders from across Northern Alberta gather to celebrate business in our region. The Alberta Business Hall of Fame honours our most esteemed business leaders for their life achievements and service to the economy, community and our future. The Junior Achievement Alberta Business Hall of Fame Networking Reception and Celebration will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2021 at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

For the first time, you’re encouraged to bring a young achiever in your life. Open the eyes of an older teen or young adult to the possibilities of entrepreneurship. Show them Edmonton philanthropy in action and take in a longer, more valuable reception that is custom made for networking.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit janorthalberta.org.