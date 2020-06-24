Festival
Jun 24 - Jul 1 12:21 PM - 11:00 PM

Bedford Days

Virtual - View Map
Bedford Days is going virtual this year! Full details 

All ages
https://www.halifax.ca/recreation/events/bedford-days

While we can’t meet in person this year some of your favourite Bedford Days entertainers have created special online video presentations for you to enjoy on July 1 from morning to evening!  Virtual presentations include pancake-making, puppet shows, crafts, performances by Atlantic Cirque, a mermaid show, musical acts and more!

For more information, visit the city's website!