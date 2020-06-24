Bedford Days is going virtual this year! Full detailsVirtual - Halifax Regional Municipality DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
While we can’t meet in person this year some of your favourite Bedford Days entertainers have created special online video presentations for you to enjoy on July 1 from morning to evening! Virtual presentations include pancake-making, puppet shows, crafts, performances by Atlantic Cirque, a mermaid show, musical acts and more!
For more information, visit the city's website!