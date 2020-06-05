Join Lesley Fox from The Fur Bearers to learn more about beavers! What are a beaver's superpowers? Learn about the history of the beaver in Canada and its role in shaping ecosystems. Lesley Fox of The Fur Bearers will introduce us to beaver biology and ecology in this workshop that is designed for elementary school-aged children and their families. Tickets are $2.00 per family for this virtual zoom program hosted by the Ecology Centre. Sign-up at EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/busy-as-a-beaver-tickets-109205925864 The Fur-Bearers is a national non-profit based in Vancouver. It was formed in 1953 and advocates on behalf of fur-bearing animals in the wild and in confinement, and promotes co-existence with wildlife. More about our history and campaigns can be found at thefurbearers.com.