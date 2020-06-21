It's time to celebrate Canada's 153rd birthday! Mayor Mike Savage and members of Regional Council are inviting residents to join in the first virtual Canada Day celebrations on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Performances for the Halifax and Dartmouth Canada Day celebrations will begin at 7:00 p.m. (subject to change) on the Halifax Regional Municipality’s Youtube page and the HFX Civic Events Facebook page with performances by Joel Plaskett, Reeny Smith, Jah’Mila, Mo Kenney, Owen O Sound Lee, Ben Caplan and Classified.

This year marks the 153rd anniversary of the founding of Canada and with physical distancing measures and gathering limitations remaining in place, the Halifax Regional Municipality will be hosting celebrations with contests, music performances and activities for the whole family.

As part of the celebrations, residents are encouraged to send in messages, photos and videos sharing how they are celebrating Canada Day this year. These messages may be shared during the live event. Residents can participate via social media using #hfxcanadaday2020 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.