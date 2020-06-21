Look Good, Feel Better Fundraiser

Donate to LGFB and Benefit Cosmetics will Donate a Brow Pencil! Benefit Canada is helping to raise funds and awareness for women facing cancer. From June 23 to June 30, text WOMEN to 20222 to donate $10 to Look Good Feel Better. Or click here to donate online! For every donation, Benefit Cosmetics Canada will donate a brow pencil for women impacted by cancer, up to a maximum of 2,000 pencils!

For more information, visit the Look Good, Feel Better Events page.