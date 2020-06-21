Other
Jun 21 - Jun 30 10:10 AM - 10:00 PM

Look Good, Feel Better Fundraiser

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 21-06-2020 10:10 30-06-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Look Good, Feel Better Fundraiser

Website
https://lgfb.ca/en/get-involved/events/

Donate to LGFB and Benefit Cosmetics will Donate a Brow Pencil!  Benefit Canada is helping to raise funds and awareness for women facing cancer. From June 23 to June 30, text WOMEN to 20222 to donate $10 to Look Good Feel Better. Or click here to donate online! For every donation, Benefit Cosmetics Canada will donate a brow pencil for women impacted by cancer, up to a maximum of 2,000 pencils!

For more information, visit the Look Good, Feel Better Events page.