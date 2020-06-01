Virtual
Jun 1 - Jun 30 12:01 AM - 11:59 PM

Pride Toronto

Where
Toronto, Ontario View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-06-2020 00:01 30-06-2020 23:59 America/Toronto Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto supports our communities in the pursuit of our unequivocal rights to be known, be heard, be understood, be accepted, be respected, and to celebrate the beauty of who we are. Pride Toronto is virtual this year!  Full details 

 Toronto, Ontario Pride Toronto office@pridetoronto.com
Website
https://www.pridetoronto.com/
Contact
office@pridetoronto.com (Pride Toronto)

Pride Toronto is virtual this year!

Pride Toronto supports our communities in the pursuit of our unequivocal rights to be known, be heard, be understood, be accepted, be respected, and to celebrate the beauty of who we are.

The event continues online until June 30th.