28-03-2020 10:00

28-03-2020 12:00

America/Toronto

STOCK UP ON FROZEN UKRAINIAN FOODS!

BACK DOOR – CASH SALES ONLY.Perogies (potato and cheddar cheese) $25.00 for 5 dozen. Cabbage Rolls (meatless) $40.00 for 5 dozen.WHILE QUANTITIES LAST!Thank you for supporting this fundraiser for the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →