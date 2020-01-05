Are you Paws-itively crazy about pets!? Spend a day reveling in the wonderful world of pets at the 2020 Edmonton Pet Expo - Edmonton’s largest pet-focused event of the year! Come interact with all sorts of amazing animals from local rescues, breeders and clubs and find info on how to be a more responsible pet owner from industry experts! With plenty of presentations, products, services and animal demonstrations, there is so much to see and do. You’ll leave equipped to be the best possible pet owner you can be whether you’re new to the pet-owning scene or not! If you’re wondering what food you should feed your Iguana, how to get your cat to stop attacking the couch, or what kind of leashes are comfortable for dogs, we have the authorities on animal health, behaviour, and food. Or you just want to find out what kinds of fluffy, feathery, or scaly creatures would be the right fit for you! Make it a family outing! We also have a petting zoo (all ages welcome), pony rides and bouncy houses for the [human] kids!! Saturday, January 25 - 10am-5pm Sunday, January 26 - 10am-5pm