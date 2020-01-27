630 CHED – ESO – Adventures Among Orangutans

630 CHED is pleased to be apart of Adventures Among Orangutans presented by National Geographic on Monday, January 27th.

Orangutans are one of the world’s least understood large land animals because they are solitary and live in hard-to-reach places. Since 1992, biological anthropologist Cheryl Knott and wildlife photojournalist Tim Laman have been using innovative techniques and new technologies to gain a closer look at this intelligent, resourceful—and threatened—species. During this experience, they will give students insights not only into the world of the orangutan but also our own.

Join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for this engaging 45-minute school video presentation followed by a Q&A with the explorers!

This matinee performance is specially designed to cater to Grade 4 – 12 students.

Ticket details: $10/ticket; 1 free supervisor ticket for every 10 student tickets purchased. Click here for more information.