Other
Mar 26, 2020 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

GRIT Series presents An Evening with Gary Vaynerchuk

Where
Edmonton Expo Centre - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-03-2020 18:30 26-03-2020 22:00 America/Toronto GRIT Series presents An Evening with Gary Vaynerchuk

Trixstar and the GRIT Series present their inaugural event: An Evening with Gary Vaynerchuk featuring a no holds barred discussion around topics that every young entrepreneur or seasoned professional should hear. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask Gary Vaynerchuk their burning questions and in Gary’s trademark style, get some honest answers. Presenting Sponsor… Full details 

 Edmonton Expo Centre - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://grit.trixstar.com/

Trixstar and the GRIT Series present their inaugural event: An Evening with Gary Vaynerchuk featuring a no holds barred discussion around topics that every young entrepreneur or seasoned professional should hear. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask Gary Vaynerchuk their burning questions and in Gary's trademark style, get some honest answers. Presenting Sponsor for this edition in the series is Servus Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale starting December 13 at 10am MST.