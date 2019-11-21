Soak up the Season at the Vancouver Aquarium

Make a splash this festive season at the Vancouver Aquarium. With over 60,000 creatures, and amazing shows daily, there’s something for everyone this holiday season. • The holidays aren’t complete without a visit to see Scuba Claus. Watch the jolly old man in the red suit (and black flippers) swim with the fish daily until December 24 • Add some magic to your visit and strike a pose with Scuba Claus for an extra memorable holiday photo from 10am – 3.30pm on December 7, 8, 14, 15 and 20-24 • Delight in the magic of the season as you watch the enchanting jelly snow globe display. With a display this spectacular, even Santa's elves would be jelly • Marvel at Vancouver's most shocking holiday display as you stand in the glow of the eel-powered Christmas tree • This holiday season, you're invited on an adventure to the North Pole with our new 4-D movie, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience® • Go green with your Holiday gifts and stop by our gift shop. We are fully stocked with animal friendly and sustainable gifts.