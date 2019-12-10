Other
CP Holiday Train

Save on Foods - 2 Ave North, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
The CP Rail Holiday Train returns to Lethbridge in 2019! Help those in need, help restock food banks. Bring your healthy donations then enjoy the lights of the train and the wattage of country star Terri Clark, who will perform live!Be a part of your community and support a great cause!Lethbridge 2nd Avenue North and… Full details 

https://www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/canada

The CP Rail Holiday Train returns to Lethbridge in 2019! Help those in need, help restock food banks. Bring your healthy donations then enjoy the lights of the train and the wattage of country star Terri Clark, who will perform live!

Be a part of your community and support a great cause!

  • Lethbridge 2nd Avenue North and 12th Street
  • Behind Save On Foods
  • Train arrives on December 10 at 7:00 PM
  • 7:15–7:45 PM — Terri Clark