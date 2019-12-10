CP Holiday Train

The CP Rail Holiday Train returns to Lethbridge in 2019! Help those in need, help restock food banks. Bring your healthy donations then enjoy the lights of the train and the wattage of country star Terri Clark, who will perform live!Be a part of your community and support a great cause!Lethbridge 2nd Avenue North and… Full detailsSave on Foods - 2 Ave North, Lethbridge, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Be a part of your community and support a great cause!