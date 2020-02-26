SOUTH COUNTRY CO-OP AG-EXPO presented by FARM CREDIT CANADA

Western Canada’s Premier Ag Show presented by Farm Credit Canada. The 3-day show also features the North American Seed Fair presented by FortisAlberta. This year, it will be held on February 26 – 28 from 9am-5pm. Visitors to the show can expect to find exhibitors whose product can directly affect, and improve, agricultural production. Over 340,000 square feet of indoor & outdoor tradeshow highlighting and showcasing new product launches & the latest technology in the agriculture industry.

This includes farm equipment, livestock supplies, chemicals, seeds, irrigation, producers and marketers of crops and livestock, and much more. In addition, guests can meet with exhibitors who offer new technology, brokerage services, communications, banking, and other “Tools of the Trade” exhibitors.

Over 350 indoor and outdoor exhibitors from across North America will attend this annual event. AG-EXPO averages over 10,000 consumers over the three-day show. Outside displays on Machinery Row will utilize over 225,000 square feet of space.

The North American Seed Fair showcases over 25 classes of Pedigreed Seed, Open Classes, and Junior Classes. Displayed on the Seed Floor of the South Pavilion, the North American Seed Fair is one of the oldest Seed Fairs in Western Canada.