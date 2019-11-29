The Big christmas Trade Show

The 2019 BIG CHRISTMAS Trade Show and Farmers’ Market is coming Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30 to Exhibition Park. For big gift ideas and a big selection of holiday baking – come to the BIG Christmas Farmer’s Market and Craft Show at Exhibition Park. New this year, the event has been expanded into the entire Main Pavilion! With over 250+ vendors there will be plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy while shopping.