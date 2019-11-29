Festival
Nov 29 - Nov 30 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

The Big christmas Trade Show

Where
Exhibition Park - 3401 Parkside Drive South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
When
Ages
78 Stafford Road North
Website
http://www.exhibitionpark.ca/events/the-big-christmas-trade-show/

The 2019 BIG CHRISTMAS Trade Show and Farmers’ Market is coming Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30 to Exhibition Park. For big gift ideas and a big selection of holiday baking – come to the BIG Christmas Farmer’s Market and Craft Show at Exhibition Park. New this year, the event has been expanded into the entire Main Pavilion! With over 250+ vendors there will be plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy while shopping.