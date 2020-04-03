630 CHED – Gerry Dee

630 CHED is thrilled to welcome back Canadian Comedian Gerry Dee to Edmonton as part of his Alone. On A Stage. tour!

With a career spanning two decades, Gerry Dee is known for his award winning sitcom, Mr. D, host of Family Feud Canada, and countless successful comedy specials.

Gerry Dee will stop by Edmonton at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Friday, April 3rd.

