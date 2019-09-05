World Breastfeeding Week Family Fun Fair
- When
-
Come celebrate breastfeeding with the entire family! There will be music from A Pig's Jig, face painting, games, prizes and of course food! The latch-on event will occur at 11:00 AM. Hope to see you there!
- Ages
- 0-99+
- Contact
- breastfeedingcop@gmail.com 902-478-5950 (Halifax Breastfeeding Community of Practice)
