The beloved We Will Rock You musical is coming to Lethbridge Jan. 19.

With the recent Oscar®-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the music of Queen is more popular than ever.

In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, WE WILL ROCK YOU, which will be hitting the road once again for a North American tour starting Sept, 3, in Winnipeg.

Produced by Annerin Theatricals in Alberta, Canada, WE WILL ROCK YOU will be offering a VIP package at each stop, which includes cast member meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more. More information can be found on the musical’s official website, and a trailer can be seen here.

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts.