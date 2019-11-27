Music
Nov 27 - Nov 28 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Lethbridge Symphony Kids Choir 2019

Southminster United Church - 1011 4 Ave. South. , Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
Come and enjoy the Kids Choir this year! The Kids Choir gives school kids the chance to sing together with the Lethbridge Symphony. Over 12.000 students were on the stage over the last 19 years!Now in its nineteenth year, Kids Choir is a fantastic opportunity for school choirs to sing together with members of the Lethbridge Symphony. 

 Southminster United Church - 1011 4 Ave. South. , Lethbridge, Alberta
https://www.lethbridgesymphony.org/events/special/kids/

Come and enjoy the Kids Choir this year! The Kids Choir gives school kids the chance to sing together with the Lethbridge Symphony. Over 12.000 students were on the stage over the last 19 years!

Now in its nineteenth year, Kids Choir is a fantastic opportunity for school choirs to sing with members of the Lethbridge Symphony. Choirs submit the selections they wish to perform, and our talented group of orchestrators goes to work to re-create the piano accompaniment for chamber ensemble.

Over 11,000 students have participated in this program over the past nineteen years and we look forward to surpassing the 12,000-student mark this year! In keeping with tradition, we will end the evening with a rousing mass choir version of: We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

  • Tickets go on sale Oct, 15, 2019, and are $6 each in advance online (children 2 and under are free, but still require a ticket).
  • Kids Choir tickets are also available at the door for $10 each (cash only).