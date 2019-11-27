Lethbridge Symphony Kids Choir 2019

Come and enjoy the Kids Choir this year! The Kids Choir gives school kids the chance to sing together with the Lethbridge Symphony. Over 12.000 students were on the stage over the last 19 years!

Now in its nineteenth year, Kids Choir is a fantastic opportunity for school choirs to sing with members of the Lethbridge Symphony. Choirs submit the selections they wish to perform, and our talented group of orchestrators goes to work to re-create the piano accompaniment for chamber ensemble.

Over 11,000 students have participated in this program over the past nineteen years and we look forward to surpassing the 12,000-student mark this year! In keeping with tradition, we will end the evening with a rousing mass choir version of: We Wish You A Merry Christmas.