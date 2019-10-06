Other
Oct 6 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

CIBC Run for the Cure

Where
Exhibition Park - 3401 Parkside Drive South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-10-2019 08:00 06-10-2019 12:00 America/Toronto CIBC Run for the Cure

Across the country, Canadians are warming up for the 28th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, happening this year in 57 locations on Sunday, October 6. Story continues below The CIBC Run for the Cure is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research, support programs such… Full details 

 Exhibition Park - 3401 Parkside Drive South, Lethbridge, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.cibcrunforthecure.com

Across the country, Canadians are warming up for the 28th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, happening this year in 57 locations on Sunday, October 6.

The CIBC Run for the Cure is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research, support programs such as our Peer Match program, helpline, and breast cancer support group facilitator training. Since its inception, the Run has raised over $445 million for the breast cancer cause.

Join CIBC in their annual Run for the Cure event, Sunday, Oct, 6, 2019 in Lethbridge at the Exhibition Park.

With 1 in 8 Canadian women expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, your support matters more than ever.

So, whether it’s your first time or you’ve participated for years, we look forward to having you join us and more than 82,000 Canadians in the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to changing the future of breast cancer!

To register visit: www.cibcrunforthecure.com

For more information contact: sarah.eccleston@cancer.ab.ca

 