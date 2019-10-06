Across the country, Canadians are warming up for the 28th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, happening this year in 57 locations on Sunday, October 6.

The CIBC Run for the Cure is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research, support programs such as our Peer Match program, helpline, and breast cancer support group facilitator training. Since its inception, the Run has raised over $445 million for the breast cancer cause.

Join CIBC in their annual Run for the Cure event, Sunday, Oct, 6, 2019 in Lethbridge at the Exhibition Park.

With 1 in 8 Canadian women expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, your support matters more than ever.

So, whether it’s your first time or you’ve participated for years, we look forward to having you join us and more than 82,000 Canadians in the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to changing the future of breast cancer!