Word on the Street Festival
Celebrate Reading and Literacy with the Lethbridge Public Library!Head on down to the Lethbridge Public Library to join a national celebration of literacy, storytelling, and the literary arts for the 9th year in a row.This signature event in southern Alberta presents established and emerging authors, storytellers, informative panel discussions, demonstrations and workshops, live music, tons…
Celebrate Reading and Literacy with the Lethbridge Public Library!
Head on down to the Lethbridge Public Library to join a national celebration of literacy, storytelling, and the literary arts for the 9th year in a row.
This signature event in southern Alberta presents established and emerging authors, storytellers, informative panel discussions, demonstrations and workshops, live music, tons of activities and a bustling marketplace.
The free local festival also represents the diversity of our community, and is accessible to all ages, by a fun and lively crowd.
The event will also host a wide and diverse range of literary talent from across the country including:
- Fred Penner
- Ruth Ohi
- Lee Maracle
- Waubgeshig Rice