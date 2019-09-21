Word on the Street Festival

Celebrate Reading and Literacy with the Lethbridge Public Library!

Head on down to the Lethbridge Public Library to join a national celebration of literacy, storytelling, and the literary arts for the 9th year in a row.

This signature event in southern Alberta presents established and emerging authors, storytellers, informative panel discussions, demonstrations and workshops, live music, tons of activities and a bustling marketplace.

The free local festival also represents the diversity of our community, and is accessible to all ages, by a fun and lively crowd.

The event will also host a wide and diverse range of literary talent from across the country including: