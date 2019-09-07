07-09-2019 10:00

07-09-2019 22:00

America/Toronto

Bunka Hashi Festival

An Anime Convention is coming to Lethbridge for a fun day with games, anime, manga and modern Japanese culture.Date: Saturday, September 7th. 10 AM – 9 PMLocation: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge – 320 Scenic Drive SouthAll AgesEarly Admission (No Food) – $25.00Early Admission (With Food) – $35.00General Admission (No Food) – $40.00 + $2.39 FEE