Bunka Hashi Festival
07-09-2019 10:00 07-09-2019 22:00
An Anime Convention is coming to Lethbridge for a fun day with games, anime, manga and modern Japanese culture.
- Date: Saturday, September 7th. 10 AM - 9 PM
- Location: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge - 320 Scenic Drive South
- All Ages
- Early Admission (No Food) - $25.00
- Early Admission (With Food) - $35.00
- General Admission (No Food) - $40.00 + $2.39 FEE