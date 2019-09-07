Festival
Sep 7 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Bunka Hashi Festival

Where
Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge - 320 Scenic Drive, South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
When
An Anime Convention is coming to Lethbridge for a fun day with games, anime, manga and modern Japanese culture.Date: Saturday, September 7th. 10 AM – 9 PMLocation: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge – 320 Scenic Drive SouthAll AgesEarly Admission (No Food) – $25.00Early Admission (With Food) – $35.00General Admission (No Food) – $40.00 + $2.39 FEE 

Ages
2510 Scenic Dr South
Website
https://www.bunkahashi.com/?fbclid=IwAR1bDRkBUYF-yHGevnnvqhmC6pSxd2kyBQofn5R9WC8kmCMI_H1lPIKxsRA

An Anime Convention is coming to Lethbridge for a fun day with games, anime, manga and modern Japanese culture.

  • Date: Saturday, September 7th. 10 AM - 9 PM
  • Location: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge - 320 Scenic Drive South
  • All Ages
  • Early Admission (No Food) - $25.00
  • Early Admission (With Food) - $35.00
  • General Admission (No Food) - $40.00 + $2.39 FEE