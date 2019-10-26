630 CHED – The Wiggles Party Time Tour

This fall, The Wiggles are embarking on a brand new live Canadian tour called The Wiggles’ Party Time Tour! The tour will visit 26 cities across the country beginning in St John's, NL on Thursday, September 26, and wrapping up in Abbotsford, BC on Wednesday, October 30.

The Party Time Tour! will reunite Canada with Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, as well as their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn. The tour will support their new Party Time! album, which was released on June 28.

Come on down to the Edmonton Expo Centre on October 26th to catch the Edmonton stop of the Party Time Tour!