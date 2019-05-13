Menopause the musical is coming to Lethbridge!

Featuring a Canadian All -Star Cast! The laugh out loud comedy is staged to 25 classic hits of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Come see what millions of women have been laughing, cheering and raving about for years!Set in a department store, four women with nothing in common but a black lace bra, come to realize they have more to share than ever imagined.

The All-Star Canadian cast makes fun of their hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, wrinkle, not enough sex, too much sex, chocolate binges and a whole lot more!

