Food
May 11 - May 12 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Rotary Club Steak and Lobster Dinner

Where
Exhibition Park - 3401 Parkside Drive South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-05-2019 17:00 12-05-2019 00:00 America/Toronto Rotary Club Steak and Lobster Dinner

The Rotary Club of Lethbridge, will be serving up a delicious Sterling Silver Steak and Fresh Lobster Dinner featuring:

  • Enjoy the musical talent of The Chevelles,
  • Silent and live auction items,
  • The ever popular crawfish race is back!
  • Early bird price for this spectacular event is $75

Click here for ticket information