22-03-2019 16:00

23-03-2019 22:00

America/Toronto

Edmonton’s International Beerfest

Bigger and better! Edmonton’s International Beerfest takes over 120,000 sq.ft. of space in Edmonton’s premier conference destination; The Edmonton Convention Centre (formerly known as The Shaw Conference Centre). With over 300 beers available for tasting, a whole new line-up of entertainment, and Edmonton’s most popular and best beer serving establishments represented; this year is shaping up to be a blast. The event sells out, get your tickets in advance. Full details →