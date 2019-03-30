2019 World Men’s Curling Championships

The 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship will be played March 30-April 7 at the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge, and beginning Friday at 10 a.m. MT, curling fans have the chance to take advantage of early-bird pricing to purchase full-event passes and lock in their same great seat for all 25 draws, including medal-round games.

The action off the ice in Lethbridge next year will be just as hot, as the rollicking party known as the World Famous Patch will be a short walk from the rink to the Servus Sports Centre. Along with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the athletes, the Patch will offer live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the entire family.

Teams from 13 countries will compete in Lethbridge — the second year of a 13-team format. Teams will qualify through the Pacific-Asia, Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships, Americas Challenge and World Qualification Event.