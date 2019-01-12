630 CHED Welcomes: Sweat – Citadel Theatre

For a group of life-long friends, a night at the local bar is the balm against a hard day on the factory lines. When tensions rise at work and picket lines are formed, their bonds wear and the strength of their connection is tested in the struggle to stay ahead. See all sides in this powerful examination of a community that is formed and dissolved amidst the changing landscape of America.

