Come and visit the DOG SHOW!

July 6, 7 & 8th, 2018 Lavington Community Park in Coldstream will be home to the Vernon and District Kennel Club dog show. Over 300 dogs per day will be strutting their stuff the show ring in competition to win that coveted blue ribbon. Judging will starts at 8:30 am.This is a perfect time to discover what breed of dog suits your lifestyle as Sporting, Non-Sporting, Working, Terriers, Hounds, Toys and Herding Dogs meet to compete. On Friday morning, over 50 Labrador Retrievers will be on display at the Labrador Retriever Club of Canada regional specialty show. Other activities to watch will be the Obedience and Rally Obedience trials. Junior Handling Competitions will take place each day at noon, and on Saturday afternoon, after Best In Show judging, the club will be hosting the Junior Handling Zone 12 Final competitions. These finals put the best Junior Handlers from the BC Interior and Yukon in direct competition with the winner being invited to compete in the National Junior Handling Finals in October, in Camrose, Alberta. Come and browse through Vendor’s Row, stop for lunch at the Grub Truck, or put in a bid in our silent auction. Bring your chairs, hats, sunglasses, shade umbrellas, and your family – and settle down to watch the fun! Free admission to spectators. Please leave your pets at home. Judging schedule may be found on-line at http://www.classicshowservices.ca/