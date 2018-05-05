The 3rd Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest returns with a new summer date! This family-friendly event brings award winning Ribbers from across the country to serve up their best ribs. Entrance is free to this family-friendly festival. Guests will enjoy live music and entertainment, a variety of vendors and a Kids Zone. A beer garden will available throughout the event’s operating hours as well. This year, there will be five Ribbers to provide even more variety in tastes and sauces. Bring your friends and family and enjoy this amazing event! Our event has raised more than $70,000 and proceeds have benefitted our community through Shoe Bank Canada, Canadian Mental Health, and other local recipients. For more information go to http://www.kelownaribfest.org