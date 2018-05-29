A staple event for children and families across the region for over 35 years, the International Children’s Festival of the Arts returns along the scenic banks of the Sturgeon River in downtown St. Albert from May 29 to June 3, 2018.







From an enchanted re-telling of Thumbelina that skillfully blends dance, puppetry and live music into a spellbinding theatrical experience, to the stunning world of Neverland with aerialists, tumblers and jugglers, imaginations and stories come alive in 2018 with an abundance of diverse main stage Feature Performances.The largest festival of its kind in North America and a one-of-a-kind experience, kids also get a chance to sing and dance to world music, listen to stories about faraway places, interact with roving artists, and create their own masterpieces with the help of an array of hands-on Site Activities. And for the tiniest tykes? Toddler Town provides a true a festival-within-a-festival chock-full of puppets, musical performances, family games and more.

For only the second time in its history, the Festival has again been extended to include Sunday – giving families one more day to make memories to last a lifetime. The free International Children’s Festival of the Arts app is also back by popular demand, allowing both seasoned veterans and Festival rookies to easily plan their experience with confidence.

Also – New in 2018, Festival organizers will launch a pilot program, designed with the help of the Centre for Autism Services Alberta and Autism Edmonton, to support children and other visitors with sensory processing disorders.

For more information and to find out about the feature performances, check out their website!